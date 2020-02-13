It is with great sadness that the family of Davinder Kaur Pannu announces her passing at age 91 on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.
Davinder will be lovingly remembered by her six children; Kuldeep Sekhon (Gurnam), Perminder Sandhu (Rashpal), Pinder Pannu (Narinder), Raji Bhullar (Gurjit), Kaval Pannu (Mike) and Jeven Randhawa (Gurpreet). Davinder will also be forever remembered by her twelve grandchildren and her eight great-grandchildren.
Davinder was predeceased by her husband Hardial Singh Pannu.
A Funeral Service in memory of Davinder will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:30 am at the Schoening Funeral Home, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops, BC. Cremation will follow at Pinegrove Crematorium, 750 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC. There will be a prayer service at the Sikh Temple at 700 Cambridge Street, Kamloops, BC. immediately following.
Condolences can be sent to
the family by visiting www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Arrangements entrusted to
Schoening Funeral Home
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020