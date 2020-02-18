Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Davinder Kaur Thind. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Davinder Kaur Thind announces her peaceful passing on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years.



Davinder is survived by her loving husband of 73 years Anstar Singh Thind; her sister Surinder Kaur Sidhu; her children Manpreet (Harbans) Thind, Harmesh (Ranbir) Dhaliwal, Kulvir (Sukhwinder) Thind, Ravi (Harpinder) Atwal and Parm Thind; her grandchildren Guri, Gini, Jagdeep, Indervir, Jassi, Hardeep, Rajpaul, Inderpaul, Kamal, Avneet, Sukhraj, Mandeep, Josh and Jeeva; and many many great-grandchildren.



She is predeceased by her son Sukhpal Singh Thind and daughter-in-law Kamaljit Kaur Thind.



Davinder was born on October 8, 1932 in Ghudani Kalan District Ludhiana, India. She moved to Canada with her family in 1987, where Kamloops became her first home. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays and family gatherings. She was truly unique and one of a kind, and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her and loved her.



The family would like to offer a special thank you to the paramedics, firefighters, and the RCMP for their strong efforts, care and professionalism. As well, a sincere thank you to the Kamloops Funeral Home for treating our family with such respect and compassion during this difficult time.



A service in memory of Davinder Kaur Thind will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive. Following the funeral service, there will be prayers at the Kamloops Sikh Temple (Gurudwara), 700 Cambridge Crescent, Kamloops, B.C.



Arrangements entrusted to

Kamloops Funeral Home

Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020

