It is with profound sadness the we announce the passing of Dawn Marie Barkman on April 12, 2019.Dawn Marie passed away at home with her family by her side as she desired.



Dawn Marie was predeceased by her father Edwin Fast Barkman and her mother Della Dorothy Barkman. Dawn Marie is survived by her loving husband Peter Doyle, her children Dennis Doyle, Leanne Sharpe (Robert), grandson Alex Meyer and Jody Sinclair and grandson Parker Frisk, her sister June Skillcorn (David) and her nephew Kit Skillcorn (Liz), her brother Lee Barkman (Anna) and her niece and nephew Meghan Barkman and Maxwell Barkman. Dawn Marie also leaves behind a large family of cousins.



Dawn Marie was born in Steinbach, MB in 1948 where she spent most of her young life working in her father's hardware store. The family then moved to Florida for two years and then returned to Steinbach where they remained until Dawn Marie was going into Grade 12. She and her family then moved to Vancouver, BC in 1965 when her father opened a factory for concrete paving stone called Barkman Concrete. She attended Kilarney High School and worked after school and weekends at her father's factory. She then moved to Caronport, SK to attend post secondary school for one year. After her time in Caronport, Dawn Marie moved to Minneapolis to attend two years at Bethel College before her passion for adventure and skiing moved her to to Whistler, BC. From Whistler, Dawn Marie moved to Todd Mountain (Sun Peaks) where she worked at odd jobs in the summer months and the kitchen at Todd Mountain for a number of years. It was during this time that Dawn Marie bought a lot on Heffley Lake at the end of Lakeshore Drive. She constructed her own log house from scratch including peeling logs while living in a teepee until the construction was completed. She resided there for a number of years before selling her log home and moving to Heffley Creek to live with friends.

Dawn Marie's passion for sport and adventure led her to trying out for a female hockey team where she met Peter. A friendship ensued, which developed into a loving and lasting 30 year relationship.



Dawn Marie was very entrepreneurial, independent and had many business visions. Being very talented by construction experience she started Dawn Marie's Painting and Renovations. Which she successfully enjoyed for a period of ten years with a strong clientele. With always an eye to the future she then started Two Wheel Courier which provided a service for banks and law firms moving documents in the downtown core. Dawn Marie ran this company and worked it for 15 years. Dawn Marie was very conscientious and enjoyed many relationships she developed over the years.



In the winter months since 1991, Peter and Dawn Marie travelled south to Mexico, having many adventures on the Baja for the first 10 years. They then found Rincon De Guayabitos expanding their time there as the years went by.



Dawn Marie will be missed greatly by her family and friends for her wisdom, knowledge, calming influence and her fighting spirit.

She will missed most of all by her best friend and love of her life Peter.



There is no service by request.



