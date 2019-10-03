With sadness in our hearts and tremendous loss we announce the passing of our beloved brother Dean Andre Martin on September 12, 2019.
Deano, to all who knew and loved him, referred to him as a gentle soul, hardworking, kind, quiet and thoughtful. He was an avid guitarist who loved music of all genres but especially Metallica, the Beatles, Joe Satriani and Oasis.
Deano was predeceased by his mother Barbara Peggy Martin (Darwin) in 2017 and father Lucien Guy Martin in 2019. Left to mourn are his sister Linda (Gary), brother Claude (Shawn), nephew Aaron (Val), nieces Nicole (Travis) and Eden (Kieran).
Deano had many friends over the years who thought fondly of him and we are thankful that they were a part of his life.
Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 3, 2019