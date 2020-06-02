It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dean Cooper. He passed away suddenly of natural causes at his home on May 24, 2020. He was 52 years young.



He was born in Dawson Creek on August 30, 1967 and moved with his family to Kamloops in 1975 where he spent the remainder of his life. He graduated from NorKam High School in 1985 and went onto college getting a diploma in computer science. He was employed by BC Lotteries during the first few years the corporation arrived in Kamloops and remained there until his passing. Though he was born with Cerebral Palsy he didn't let that slow him down. He rode horseback, played softball, skied and later in life became an avid golfer.



Dean will be sadly missed by his family, BCLC co-workers and all of his friends from the Fox and Hounds.



He is survived by his mother Connie and step-father Doug Scott, his sister Jody and brother-in-law Al Karp, his step-sister Jodi and her family (Rob, Bailey and Zach), step-brother Darryl Scott (Tracy) his father Gary Cooper (Linda). Also mourning his loss are his aunt Jean, aunt Kim (Daryl), uncle's Blair (Pam), Daryl (Meide), Brent (Lisa), and numerous cousins.



He is preceded in death by grandparents Vi and Elmer Braden and Garnet and Sid Cooper and by two uncles Bud Braden and Lester Heaton.



Because of the current health crisis there are no plans for a service at this time. He will be cremated and laid to rest later this summer.

