It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Dean at the age of 53.
Dean was born September 21, 1966 in Melville, Saskatchewan.
Deano was a very dedicated and loving man in the sports community. He devoted his love for the game of baseball playing, coaching, and volunteering. Deano spent many years with the Kamloops Sandpipers and Black Sox and was a board member for the Kamloops International Baseball Society. He loved not only ball but hockey also and he coached women's hockey teams for 11 years. Dean also coached Frankie's hockey and baseball teams since Frankie was 5 years old. For those who new Deano you can attest he was a calm man that wouldn't let politics get in the way to have fun with the sport. He was a genuine happy guy, and nothing could get Deano off his game. Deano spent 24 years with School District #73 and had a huge impact on kids from K-12 and their families. A very compassionate loving soul that is going to be missed deeply.
He will be greatly missed and cherished by his loving wife Krista and their son Frankie. Also surviving is his father Stan (Kathy), sister Rhonda (Roy, niece Jaylene and nephew Devan. A big piece of Dean's heart was shared with Wayne and Jan Harper and many other family and friends.
No service at Dean's request.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.