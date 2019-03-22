Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deane John William Wright. View Sign

Deane John William Wright



It is with saddened hearts that the loved ones of Deane John William Wright announce his passing on Friday, March 15, 2019 on his 75th birthday. He has joined his parents Lorraine and Douglas.



Deane leaves behind his loving wife Patricia, daughter Laura (Jim), sons Troy (Loretta), and Patrick, grandchildren Spencer, Brock, Brianna (Randy), Leslie (Juan), Tyson, Rafael and Shirlita. He will be dearly missed by his brother-in-law Burt (Brenda) and sisters-in-law Joy and Dorothy, nieces and nephews Deana (Lyle), Crystal, Wanda (Rene), Garry (Kim) and Dustin (Lauren), many great nieces and nephews. He will be forever remembered by numerous extended family and dear friends.



Deane worked for almost three decades for the City of Kamloops, of which he was quite proud.



We'll miss you, "Garbage man from hell!"



He had many interests including antiques and history, beautiful fast cars and gardening. He loved getting his hands dirty and creating something wonderful. But his greatest passion was his family. Whether it was large gatherings or intimate one-to-one conversations, he cherished every moment. He loved having the kids running around, teaching something new and teasing anyone who would listen.



We will always remember his booming voice, "My way is the right way!"

big bear hugs, grumpy, gruff and gentle heart.



A family gathering will be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from Deane John William WrightIt is with saddened hearts that the loved ones of Deane John William Wright announce his passing on Friday, March 15, 2019 on his 75th birthday. He has joined his parents Lorraine and Douglas.Deane leaves behind his loving wife Patricia, daughter Laura (Jim), sons Troy (Loretta), and Patrick, grandchildren Spencer, Brock, Brianna (Randy), Leslie (Juan), Tyson, Rafael and Shirlita. He will be dearly missed by his brother-in-law Burt (Brenda) and sisters-in-law Joy and Dorothy, nieces and nephews Deana (Lyle), Crystal, Wanda (Rene), Garry (Kim) and Dustin (Lauren), many great nieces and nephews. He will be forever remembered by numerous extended family and dear friends.Deane worked for almost three decades for the City of Kamloops, of which he was quite proud.We'll miss you, "Garbage man from hell!"He had many interests including antiques and history, beautiful fast cars and gardening. He loved getting his hands dirty and creating something wonderful. But his greatest passion was his family. Whether it was large gatherings or intimate one-to-one conversations, he cherished every moment. He loved having the kids running around, teaching something new and teasing anyone who would listen.We will always remember his booming voice, "My way is the right way!"big bear hugs, grumpy, gruff and gentle heart.A family gathering will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kamloops Funeral Home

285 Fortune Drive

Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7

(250) 554-2577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close