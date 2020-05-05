On Monday April 20, 2020, Dr. Deborah Doreen Canada, passed away 18 days before her 67th birthday. Deborah was born on May 8, 1953 in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan. Her early years were spent in Hudson Bay but Debbie, her parents, two older brothers and younger sister moved and made their home in Winnipeg, MB. On December 27, 1981 Deb gave birth to her only son Aaron, her pride and joy. On August 7, 1992 Deb married Marcel Cardinal in Winnipeg but soon after the three of them moved to BC landing in Kamloops in 1994.
Deborah found her way to higher learning later in life, heading back to school at age 30. She received her bachelor of social work at Red River College in Winnipeg, MB. Then a master degree in education from Simon Fraser University. She completed her doctoral work in the Department of Education at the University of British Columbia, focusing on Indigenous leadership and policy.
In the field of social work Deborah was an advocate for women and children at risk. As she journeyed through life, she embraced her Métis heritage and values. As an educator she travelled to indigenous communities to teach and back at the office wrote curriculum for Aboriginal early childhood educators. Deborah loved spending time with her family, eating, laughing and listening to music. She thought of her nieces as daughters and her best friends as sisters.
Deborah was preceded in death by her father Earl, mother Ethel and brothers Bob and Dale.
She is survived by her husband Marcel, son Aaron and his wife Ashley, granddaughter Avery, grandson Aason, her sister Peggy, nieces and nephews and countless friends who are really family.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, celebrations of life for Deborah will be held in Kamloops, BC and Winnipeg, MB at dates yet to be determined.
Please contact Aaron Canada by email aaroncanada271281@gmail.com or phone at 250-574-0859 if you wish to be notified when the dates are set.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 5 to May 6, 2020.