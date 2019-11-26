October 26, 1956 – November 14, 2019
Deb was born in Kamloops and lived here most of her life. She spent much of her time volunteering at several agencies in Kamloops, most recently the Food Bank. Deb had many friends and we can't list them all, but you know who you are.
Deb is predeceased by her father Art Newman (May 2002), brother Ken Newman (September 2016), mother Merle Newman (December 2018) and nephew Deane Newman (December 1989).
Deb is survived by brothers Kelly (Denise) of Kamloops, Larry of Pine Lake, AB, sister-in-law Sandra (Ken) of Kamloops and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deb passed away at home with her brothers at her side after a short and painful battle with cancer. She chose to end her suffering medically assisted.
The family would like to thank everyone involved in Deb's last days.
There will be no service at Deb's request.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 26, 2019