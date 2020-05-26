Deborah Richards "Debbie" Kellogg
1955 - 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Deborah (Debbie) Richards Kellogg. Deb slipped away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2020 with family by her side.

Left to mourn her loss are husband of nearly 40 years Dieter Dudy, son Ryan Dudy (Dannielle), daughter Kaitlin Methot (Brendan), sister Patricia Kellogg (Darla), sister Sharon Kellogg, grandchildren Sophia and Alyse and a multitude of nieces and nephews and in-laws. Also remembering Deb are a host of friends that have basked in Deb's love and radiance.

Deb was predeceased by her father Leonard Bradley Kellogg, mother Lois Kellogg, and brother Michael Kellogg.

Deb was born in Pittsboro, NC and spent her first number of years on the family farm before moving with her family to Kamloops, BC. Deb spent her school years in Brocklehurst and North Kamloops excelling both athletically and academically. Deb continued her education at both Cariboo College and the University of Victoria earning a Bachelor's degree in French Literature. After a year teaching in France, Deb reconnected with Dieter and the two married in 1980. This was followed by the birth of Ryan 1982 and Kaitlin 1986. Deb and her family re-located to Kamloops in the fall of 1989 and in time along with her sister founded Thistle Farm.

Deb was selfless in all aspects of her life, caring of others, kind, a great listener and wonderful friend to all. She loved to travel and explore new places especially when accompanied by her greatest companion, Dieter. Deb was a talented photographer and would often get up before the sunrise just to catch the perfect shot. She was known for her infectious smile, compassionate spirit and unfailing sense of goodwill. Deb has left this world a better place just by simply having been in it, her shining light will remain with us all for eternity.

The family would like to thank Dr. Malan, all the staff and doctors at the BC and RIH cancer clinics, all the family friends and Rotarians who helped in so many ways and the great staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.

A celebration of Deb's life will be held in the fall when it is deemed safe for all those touched by Deb's life to congregate.

"Ring the bells that still can ring, forget your perfect offering.
There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in."
Leonard Cohen

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
