February 1, 1961 - December 1, 2019



Our dear daughter and sister was born in Kamloops, BC on February 1, 1961 to John and Caroline Matonovich. She was their second daughter and brought a wonderful light into their lives.



Debbie attended Fitzwater school in her elementary years. She then went to Overlander school where she received her diploma.



After finishing her schooling, Debbie then moved on to develop her skills in the work force. She worked at Pleasant industries and Rainbow Ribbons for many years. After that she went to a Day Program where she was able to enjoy her arts and crafts.



Debbie loved music and went to many live concerts where she would dance and sing along. She enjoyed bowling with her friends. Debbie also loved and enjoyed family gatherings.



Debbie captured the hearts of everyone she met. Her love, spirit and humour will be remembered through the moments she shared with friends, family and loved ones.



Debbie is survived by her father John Matonovich, sister Lani (Doug) Malanchuk, brothers Nick (Kathy) Matonovich, Johnny (Sukh) Matonovich, her nieces Julia, Jayse and Raiya and nephew Nicholas and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Predeceased by her mother Caroline Matonovich who is now taking good care of our beloved Debbie.



We would like to thank Dr. Montalbetti for his care of Debbie.



We would especially like to thank all of the staff at Oriole House for their care, compassion and love for Debbie.



A private family service is being held.



