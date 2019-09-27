January 15, 1950 - September 9, 2019
Debra Anne McLeod (Davies), age 69, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Maple House Lodge, in Quesnel BC. She was born January 15, 1950 to Mary Davies (Callaghan) and Mel Davies
in Burnaby BC.
She lived with her parents and her brother Rick until she married Ken McLeod on August 15,1970. She worked in an office as a secretary until having her son Steve and daughter Sherry. She stayed in the Langley area until the family moved to Pritchard BC in 1988 where she enjoyed spending time with the animals, family and friends eventually moving in 2000 to Sunset House, Alberta with her husband to further expand their land and cattle. While in Sunset House she worked in a nursing home as well as a matron at the RCMP in Valleyview. In 2009 she became a grandmother to Sienna and shortly after she returned grandmother to Sienna and shortly after she returned to BC to the Ten Mile lake area outside of Quesnel to spend her retirement years with her family, friends, horses, cattle and her favourite cat. Her final days were spent at Maple House Lodge where she was content and well cared for. She is survived by her husband Ken McLeod, two children Steve and Sherry McLeod, her grandchild Sienna (Gryschuk) her brother Rick Davies, extended family, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
A celebration of her life will be held in Kamloops at the Coast Canadian Inn in the Salmon room, on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 27, 2019