Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Anne McLEOD. View Sign Obituary

January 15, 1950 - September 9, 2019



Debra Anne McLeod (Davies), age 69, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Maple House Lodge, in Quesnel BC. She was born January 15, 1950 to Mary Davies (Callaghan) and Mel Davies

in Burnaby BC.



She lived with her parents and her brother Rick until she married Ken McLeod on August 15,1970. She worked in an office as a secretary until having her son Steve and daughter Sherry. She stayed in the Langley area until the family moved to Pritchard BC in 1988 where she enjoyed spending time with the animals, family and friends eventually moving in 2000 to Sunset House, Alberta with her husband to further expand their land and cattle. While in Sunset House she worked in a nursing home as well as a matron at the RCMP in Valleyview. In 2009 she became a grandmother to Sienna and shortly after she returned grandmother to Sienna and shortly after she returned to BC to the Ten Mile lake area outside of Quesnel to spend her retirement years with her family, friends, horses, cattle and her favourite cat. Her final days were spent at Maple House Lodge where she was content and well cared for. She is survived by her husband Ken McLeod, two children Steve and Sherry McLeod, her grandchild Sienna (Gryschuk) her brother Rick Davies, extended family, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as many friends.



A celebration of her life will be held in Kamloops at the Coast Canadian Inn in the Salmon room, on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society. January 15, 1950 - September 9, 2019Debra Anne McLeod (Davies), age 69, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Maple House Lodge, in Quesnel BC. She was born January 15, 1950 to Mary Davies (Callaghan) and Mel Daviesin Burnaby BC.She lived with her parents and her brother Rick until she married Ken McLeod on August 15,1970. She worked in an office as a secretary until having her son Steve and daughter Sherry. She stayed in the Langley area until the family moved to Pritchard BC in 1988 where she enjoyed spending time with the animals, family and friends eventually moving in 2000 to Sunset House, Alberta with her husband to further expand their land and cattle. While in Sunset House she worked in a nursing home as well as a matron at the RCMP in Valleyview. In 2009 she became a grandmother to Sienna and shortly after she returned grandmother to Sienna and shortly after she returned to BC to the Ten Mile lake area outside of Quesnel to spend her retirement years with her family, friends, horses, cattle and her favourite cat. Her final days were spent at Maple House Lodge where she was content and well cared for. She is survived by her husband Ken McLeod, two children Steve and Sherry McLeod, her grandchild Sienna (Gryschuk) her brother Rick Davies, extended family, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as many friends.A celebration of her life will be held in Kamloops at the Coast Canadian Inn in the Salmon room, on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society. Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close