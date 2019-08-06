July 22, 1961 - July 18, 2019
Mother of Deidre, Erin and Patrick. Grandmother to Austin and Riley. Survived by her brothers Terry and Mark and sisters Nikki and Gidget.
We all loved her immensely.
She now joins her mom Lucy, brothers Steve and Danny and nephew Shane in heaven.
She succumbed to illness after years of fighting. Her suffering has ended. She can now Rest In Peace.
She was an amazing lady who was kind and understanding. Never quick to judge and always quick to listen if you needed an ear. When she was plagued by her own demons, helping others gave her a sense of purpose and happiness.
She will be dearly missed.
A service is being held at The Kamloops Funeral Home on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm. All are welcome.
Donations for the Kamloops Food bank will be collected in her honour.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 6, 2019