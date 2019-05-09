Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Michelle Fox. View Sign Obituary

November 16, 1956 - April 28, 2019



Debra (Debbie) Fox (née Merrett), age 62, peacefully returned to spirit at sunset in hospice on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



A born and raised Calgarian, Debbie attended school in the NW and graduated from James Fowler HS. She soon found herself in love, getting married, raising two baby girls, all while beginning her 30 year career in banking. She may have had a mind for numbers at work, but Debbie was endlessly curious about the world around her. There wasn't a skill or craft that she couldn't master and share with others. Whether she was sewing her own wedding dress, tiling bathrooms, baking cookies or artfully creating crystal suncatchers, she approached it all with joy and passion. The consummate hostess, Debbie's house was a haven of comfort and love filled with souls, food and laughter. As her health began to decline, she and Brent moved to BC to be closer to their daughters and receive unparalleled health care by all the wonderful staff at Kamloops Cancer Centre, Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre in Kelowna, Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House in Kamloops and Dr. Brenda Laupland.



Debbie will be deeply, wholeheartedly missed by her husband Brent, daughters Brandi (Vanbric) and Amber, precious granddaughters Evangeline and Vivienne, and grandpups Thor and Indigo. Debbie was predeceased by her father Ronald, brother Ron (Bev), step-dad Peter Blackie, beloved in-laws Mary, Allen, Gary and Sharron (Terry). She is survived by her mother Marjorie Blackie, brothers Randy (Dani), Ric, Russ, dear sister Melanie (Rob), sister-in-law Sandra and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



A celebration of Debbie's life will be held this summer in Calgary; announcement to come.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local SPCA or directly to Kamloops Cancer Centre. November 16, 1956 - April 28, 2019Debra (Debbie) Fox (née Merrett), age 62, peacefully returned to spirit at sunset in hospice on Sunday, April 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.A born and raised Calgarian, Debbie attended school in the NW and graduated from James Fowler HS. She soon found herself in love, getting married, raising two baby girls, all while beginning her 30 year career in banking. She may have had a mind for numbers at work, but Debbie was endlessly curious about the world around her. There wasn't a skill or craft that she couldn't master and share with others. Whether she was sewing her own wedding dress, tiling bathrooms, baking cookies or artfully creating crystal suncatchers, she approached it all with joy and passion. The consummate hostess, Debbie's house was a haven of comfort and love filled with souls, food and laughter. As her health began to decline, she and Brent moved to BC to be closer to their daughters and receive unparalleled health care by all the wonderful staff at Kamloops Cancer Centre, Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre in Kelowna, Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House in Kamloops and Dr. Brenda Laupland.Debbie will be deeply, wholeheartedly missed by her husband Brent, daughters Brandi (Vanbric) and Amber, precious granddaughters Evangeline and Vivienne, and grandpups Thor and Indigo. Debbie was predeceased by her father Ronald, brother Ron (Bev), step-dad Peter Blackie, beloved in-laws Mary, Allen, Gary and Sharron (Terry). She is survived by her mother Marjorie Blackie, brothers Randy (Dani), Ric, Russ, dear sister Melanie (Rob), sister-in-law Sandra and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.A celebration of Debbie's life will be held this summer in Calgary; announcement to come.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local SPCA or directly to Kamloops Cancer Centre. Published in Kamloops This Week on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close