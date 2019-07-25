Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Allan Pearson. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

May 11, 1945 - July 21, 2019



Denny passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



The youngest of four children, Denny was born in Vernon, BC to Thomas and Mary Pearson. The family moved to Prince Rupert, BC when Denny was a boy, where he proceeded to test the boundaries of his parents' patience as he grew into a young man. Eventually Denny met Donna Wingham, the girl who would become his future bride and mother of his three children Bob, Steve and Scott.



Tragedy struck the family when Scott unexpectedly passed away as an infant.



The young couple grew apart, separated and eventually divorced. Denny moved to Kamloops, BC where he remained until he passed away. Despite being separated by distance, Denny was active in his children's upbringing, becoming their vacation home as they spent summers with him in Kamloops. Denny began a career with the City of Kamloops shortly after his arrival, where he held a variety of positions until his retirement 27 years later.



Denny inherited a passion for creativity from his mother, which he passed on to Bob and Steve, both of whom continue to pursue artistic endeavours. Denny's own creative interests evolved into expressions of craftsmanship in multiple areas, including the culinary arts, woodworking and gardening.



Denny met his current wife Susan Williams in 1997. The couple were married shortly thereafter and Denny's family grew to include Susan's three adult children Norman, Krissa and Lee. Settling just outside of Kamloops, in Rayleigh, Denny and Susan built a life together as partners, grandparents, pet lovers, gardeners and foodies. The couple loved to pull meals together and spent countless hours seeking out and trying new recipes, as well just making things up as they went.



Not one to just sit around, Denny began a new part-time job for Kamloops This Week, where he was able to indulge his greatest pastime, chatting with people. Here, he cultivated a network of friendships that he maintained until his passing.



Denny leaves behind his wife Susan, children Bob and Steve, brothers Bill and Tom, Susan's children Norman, Krissa and Lee and grandchildren Damon and Brett.



He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, brother Jack and son Scott.



As per Denny's wishes, there will be no funeral service. There will be a celebration of Denny's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the S.P.C.A.



