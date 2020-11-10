Heaven gained another angel. Dennis Douglas Austin passed on November 3, 2020 at the young age of 77 where he peacefully passed away in Kamloops, British Columbia. Dennis was born on August 12, 1943 in New Westminster, BC to Douglas and Geraldine Austin.
Dennis was an amazing father, family member, friend to all he knew throughout his life including his military family, and as a Scout Leader to mentor young boys in many Beaver activities. Dennis went to school in Vancouver and joined the military September 1, 1960 where he specialized in the transportation trade with numerous postings across Canada. He spent four years in Europe, five years in Germany, one year in Egypt, and continually travelled the world returning home with the most amazing stories which made all of us so proud. Our father retired from the forces on September 1, 1992 then stayed in Calgary for a couple of years and moved to the Shuswap in 1994. Started working again driving (logs, dump, long haul) and retired again in 2002 to Kamloops. He proudly served our country as Master Warrant Officer for 33 years where not only was he admired for his loyalty and dedication but also for the many certificates and medals he received which included "Peacekeeping, UNEF, NATO-OTAN, and the Canadian Forces Decoration."
Dennis had an incredible passion for camping, hiking, fishing, boating, Harley Davidson motorcycles and vintage automobiles. He also enjoyed reading various Tom Clancy novels, trivia, keeping up with current events, various social programs, playing a ruthless game of crib, and helping anyone in need, whether it be an organization, a neighbour or just a stranger on the street.
Dennis loved attending the local pub to eat a saucy rack of ribs. Or at his favourite place, A & W burgers to enjoy a teen burger, onion rings and a hot cup of orange pekoe tea. Let's not forget about Dairy Queen blizzards and an endless supply of "tic tac's" and lip balm which seemed to be in every pocket.
Dennis is survived by his son Jon, daughters Darlene, Amanda, Sheryl, and their extended families. Also leaving behind are three grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His sister Faye and especially his brother and best friend Ray and his supportive wife Lynda.
There will be a gathering of family and friends next year when appropriate to remember Dennis and to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local SPCA or any other animal shelter as he had the biggest heart when it comes to his love of animals.
