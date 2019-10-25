Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Howard Bartlett. View Sign Obituary

May 7, 1945 - October 12, 2019



Dennis Howard Bartlett, 74, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 in Kamloops, BC after a lengthy battle with cancer.



He is survived by his wife Ann Bartlett, son Kevin (Britt) of Spain, daughters Alida (Len) Jorgensen of Kamloops, BC. Fiona (Chad) Guidi of Kelowna, BC and Clare of Victoria, BC, grandchildren Marc Bartlett, Carla Bartlett, Jamayca Whalen, Kianna Whalen, Keisha Whalen, Brandon Desfosses, Steven Desfosses, Kayla Holden, Christian Jelasco, Justis Jelasco, Declan Guidi and one great-grandchild Jamie Bartlett.



He is predeceased by his parents Arthur Bartlett and Emily Bartlett.



Born in England on May 7, 1945, Dennis immigrated to Canada with his wife and daughters in 1981, settling in Victoria, BC where he worked for many years in the construction industry and until last year, with the crew at Pleasure Pools.



He was heavily involved in every community he lived in. He was the Club President of the Valleyview Overlanders Lions Club in Kamloops, BC which he was very passionate about. Prior to moving to Kamloops, he was also involved with the Squamish Lions Club. He was the Chairperson for Squamish Helping Hands and one of the tireless volunteers that made the Helping Hands Homeless Shelter a reality for the community. In Victoria he was a member of the Search and Rescue and a volunteer for many events. In England he was a Judo coach for the Bury St. Edmunds Judo Club for 6 years. Dennis' heart and smile will live on in those communities for many years to come. He will be forever remembered for his leadership, kindness, dedication and compassion. He could always be seen at the BBQ, with a smile, for a fundraiser.



There is no formal service by request but a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Uji Gardens, Riverside Park, Kamloops, BC for an informal gathering.



Should friends desire, donations may be made to www.bccancer.bc.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 25, 2019

