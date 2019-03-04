Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Karpiak. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Dennis Karpiak

March 29, 1943 – February 23, 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Dennis Karpiak on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife Robin, sons Scott (Rebecca) and Andrew (Cassandra) and four wonderful grandchildren – Rosey, Portia, Holter and Heath.



Dennis was born in Dauphin, Manitoba and raised in Oshawa, Ontario. He graduated as an Ontario Scholar and attended Medical School at the University of Toronto. He completed his fellowships in Internal Medicine and Respirology at the University of Alberta. He met his wife Robin while working in the ICU at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. They moved to Kamloops in 1975 where Dennis spent 35 years practicing Cardio-Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine. Dennis was also instrumental in establishing the School of Respiratory Therapy at TRU. Dennis gave his heart and soul to treating the health of his fellow Kamloops residents. His dedication to his job cost him his health when he contracted Hepatitis C. With the extraordinary gift of life through organ donation, he was able to live another 12 years. Dennis was highly respected for his medical knowledge and professionalism, had a great sense of humour and was always good for a soundbite when the local media needed an opinion. Dennis' efforts touched the lives of many and made this small part of the world a better place.



Dennis had a passion for travelling, cars, fishing and gardening. He won numerous awards over the years for his gardens and always had a project on the go. Dennis is preceded by his brother Ken, parents Anastasia (Nell) and Michael.



The Karpiak family would like to thank the medical team at RIH for taking such good care of Dennis in his final days … he would have been proud of you all.



Dennis was a longtime supporter of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and if desired, friends may make memorial donations to the RIH Foundation on the behalf of the "Karpiak Family". Alternately, the gift of life through organ donation should be considered by all. No services will be held at this time as per Dennis' request. Deeply loved and respected, he will be greatly missed.



