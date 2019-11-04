1951 - 2019
We are shocked, saddened and mourn the sudden passing of Dennis on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
He is survived by his loving partner Bonnie Dunn, children Tamara (John) of Pitt Meadows, Jennifer (Marc) of Chilliwack and Michael (Trina) of Calgary, grandchildren Harrison, Hazel, Ramona and Keelan, sisters Sharon (Barry), Darelene (Blair) and Faye (Jerry), and numerous other family members. Dennis will also be missed by Sherry (Dan), Missy (Steve), Cole, Kaylea and Rylee.
Dennis enjoyed keeping busy with home projects, boating at Shuswap Lake, travelling to Mexico and staying active golfing and playing pickleball. He was a thoughtful, loving father and grandfather, making sure he spent time with all his children and grandchildren. He was lucky to spend lots of time with his three beloved sisters in both Mexico and Canada. Dennis was fortunate to have lifelong friends that loved and supported him including his close friend Wayne who kept him honest on the golf course. He and his partner Bonnie put in numerous summers at Shuswap Lake transforming a property to a beautiful vacation destination for their children and grandchildren. Bonnie's children Missy and Sherry and their families frequently visited the lake filling their weekends with love. They welcomed friends and family to their places in Mexico and Shuswap.
Dennis was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.
Memorial donations may be made in Dennis' name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, P.O. Box 460 STN K, Toronto, ON M4P 9Z9.
The celebration of life for Dennis will be announced at a later date.
