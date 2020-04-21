Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Peter Nick Samila. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Dennis Peter Nick Samila passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dad passed peacefully at home with his loving wife Lillian Samila by his side, while holding his hand. Cancer took its toll on Dad and sadly took him too early from all of us.



Dennis was predeceased by his sisters Elsie, Madaline and brother Terry.



Dennis is survived by his six children Nadine, David, Brian, Tami, Dean, and Shawn, as well as his eleven grandchildren, Jake, Cassidy, Payton, Brooklyn, Evan, Mitchel, Jacob, Lachlan, Piper, David, and Nicholas.



Dennis was born in 1943, in the small town of Porcupine Plains, Saskatchewan. He moved to Kamloops in the early 60s where he remained for the rest of his life. Dad worked for the City of Kamloops for 38 years before he retired. He went back to work doing various odd jobs before joining the Walmart-Mart team as a shipper receiver.



One of Dad's real passions was working with mom in their ceramic shop. Dad loved casting new things for mom to paint. When people would come to the shop, dad would show off the latest project mom had completed. To him they weren't just customers, they were friends too. That really defines dad. He loved to talk with everyone. He put everyone at ease the moment he met them. His eyes where pure kindness, his touch was gentle, and his outlook very positive. Dad always had some wisdom to impart to all.



Dad was an amazing husband, father, co-worker, friend, neighbour and animal lover.



He will be missed by all who knew him.



