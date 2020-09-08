1/1
Dennis Roy Guinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Roy Guinn announces his passing on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 77 years.

Dennis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Julie and their children, Dave Guinn (Karen), Jim Guinn, Joanne Stacey (Andrew), and Kathie Pothier. Dennis will also be fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren, Cody, Bailee, Nicole, Kiana, Niya, Miranda (Griffin), Zac, Tristan, Teagan and Kai, and his four great grandchildren Jaxson, Bella, Ava and Theodore. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Reagh and Debbie Guinn, and brother Kirby Guinn.

Dennis was predeceased by his sister Maureen Ritchey.

Born in Vancouver, BC, Dennis had a long career with the BC Forest Service in various BC communities and retired in 1999, making Kamloops his home.

He will be dearly missed by his family
and many close friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association.
Online: https://www.kamloopshospice.com/index.php/contribute/donate/ or call (250) 372-1336.

Condolences may be sent to the
family via DrakeCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved