It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Roy Guinn announces his passing on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 77 years.
Dennis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Julie and their children, Dave Guinn (Karen), Jim Guinn, Joanne Stacey (Andrew), and Kathie Pothier. Dennis will also be fondly remembered by his ten grandchildren, Cody, Bailee, Nicole, Kiana, Niya, Miranda (Griffin), Zac, Tristan, Teagan and Kai, and his four great grandchildren Jaxson, Bella, Ava and Theodore. He is survived by his sisters Bonnie Reagh and Debbie Guinn, and brother Kirby Guinn.
Dennis was predeceased by his sister Maureen Ritchey.
Born in Vancouver, BC, Dennis had a long career with the BC Forest Service in various BC communities and retired in 1999, making Kamloops his home.
He will be dearly missed by his family
and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dennis can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association.
Online: https://www.kamloopshospice.com/index.php/contribute/donate/
or call (250) 372-1336.
Condolences may be sent to the
family via DrakeCremation.com