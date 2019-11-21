Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Hamer-Jackson. View Sign Obituary

February 16, 1936 ~ November 15, 2019



It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet Mom, Nana and friend Diana Hamer-Jackson. Diagnosed with cancer a year ago, she took on the fight with determination and grace but her little body could no longer battle back. We, as a family, were grateful to spend her last days together holding her, loving her and expressing our gratitude for all she has given us.



Diana Phyllis King was born on February 16, 1936 in North Vancouver. She was the eldest of three children to Newton and Nan King. She was not only a good daughter, but a good student and great athlete as well as being involved in the United Church and singing in the choir from the age of 14 to 21. After graduating from North Van High in 1954, Mom went on to become a dental assistant. After dating her high school sweetheart Maurice Hamer-Jackson (Hamer) for five years they married on October 13, 1956. Soon after their first child, Vicki was born. Within the next 4 ½ years mom would have four more babies Reid, Randy, Lorne and Loni and then after a 2 ½ year break would give birth to her sixth child Calvin. Mom was diagnosed with ovarian cancer six months after Calvin was born and although she was told she would most likely succumb to the disease she replied "I can't leave, I have six babies to take care of", and that she did. Throughout the years Mom showed her strength and resilience after suffering from skin cancer and undergoing many procedures as well as surviving two strokes. She always kept her sense of humour and that beautiful smile never wavered through all her setbacks.



Mom devoted herself to our family as well as her parents and large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins as well as keeping close ties with all of her friends. She prided herself in caring for all around her as well as keeping a clean, tidy and (somewhat) orderly house. Mom and Dad encouraged all of us kids to be active and involved in sports and various activities and this too, was a job that mom immersed herself in. She spent most of her life giving back and volunteering for a multitude of organizations including: Kamloops Minor Baseball, Kamloops Minor Hockey, coaching the girls' ball teams, Member of the Eagles Club where she was honoured with 'Mother of the Year', member of the Kamloops Blazers Booster Club as well as being a season ticket holder. Mom also volunteered for Royal Inland Auxiliary, Chartwell Seniors Residence and BC Children's Hospital.



Mom leaves behind her six children Vicki (Wayne), Reid (Lori), Randy (Leandra), Lorne (Fran), Loni (Cliff), and Calvin (Karen). She also had a special bond with each of her twenty-one grandchildren Tina, Dallas (Kevin), Dustin, Karlee, Kale, Ashley, Hayley, Tyrell, Melissa, Kayla, Amanda, Dean (Amanda), Jen (Kyle), Spencer, Brooke, Tanner, Jaclyn, Courtney, Taylor, Jordy and Rylee as well as her great-grandchildren Bailey, Matthew, Reid, Kaylee, Mikayla, Hudson, Weston. Mom was predeceased by the love of her life Hamer, her parents Newton and Nan King, her grandchildren Nikki and Colton and great-granddaughter Daya. As well, many numerous family and friends.



We cannot express enough gratitude to the nurses, doctors and all caregivers on 5-South at Royal Inland Hospital for your outpouring of support for our whole family. A special and much deserved shout out to Dr. Simpson, Dr. Pretorius, Dr. Zerhouni, Dr. Montgomery and those nurses that went above and beyond to care for mom and make space for all of us to be with her throughout her last days.



A Service to celebrate this awesome woman will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul Street, Kamloops. Refreshments to follow. February 16, 1936 ~ November 15, 2019It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet Mom, Nana and friend Diana Hamer-Jackson. Diagnosed with cancer a year ago, she took on the fight with determination and grace but her little body could no longer battle back. We, as a family, were grateful to spend her last days together holding her, loving her and expressing our gratitude for all she has given us.Diana Phyllis King was born on February 16, 1936 in North Vancouver. She was the eldest of three children to Newton and Nan King. She was not only a good daughter, but a good student and great athlete as well as being involved in the United Church and singing in the choir from the age of 14 to 21. After graduating from North Van High in 1954, Mom went on to become a dental assistant. After dating her high school sweetheart Maurice Hamer-Jackson (Hamer) for five years they married on October 13, 1956. Soon after their first child, Vicki was born. Within the next 4 ½ years mom would have four more babies Reid, Randy, Lorne and Loni and then after a 2 ½ year break would give birth to her sixth child Calvin. Mom was diagnosed with ovarian cancer six months after Calvin was born and although she was told she would most likely succumb to the disease she replied "I can't leave, I have six babies to take care of", and that she did. Throughout the years Mom showed her strength and resilience after suffering from skin cancer and undergoing many procedures as well as surviving two strokes. She always kept her sense of humour and that beautiful smile never wavered through all her setbacks.Mom devoted herself to our family as well as her parents and large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins as well as keeping close ties with all of her friends. She prided herself in caring for all around her as well as keeping a clean, tidy and (somewhat) orderly house. Mom and Dad encouraged all of us kids to be active and involved in sports and various activities and this too, was a job that mom immersed herself in. She spent most of her life giving back and volunteering for a multitude of organizations including: Kamloops Minor Baseball, Kamloops Minor Hockey, coaching the girls' ball teams, Member of the Eagles Club where she was honoured with 'Mother of the Year', member of the Kamloops Blazers Booster Club as well as being a season ticket holder. Mom also volunteered for Royal Inland Auxiliary, Chartwell Seniors Residence and BC Children's Hospital.Mom leaves behind her six children Vicki (Wayne), Reid (Lori), Randy (Leandra), Lorne (Fran), Loni (Cliff), and Calvin (Karen). She also had a special bond with each of her twenty-one grandchildren Tina, Dallas (Kevin), Dustin, Karlee, Kale, Ashley, Hayley, Tyrell, Melissa, Kayla, Amanda, Dean (Amanda), Jen (Kyle), Spencer, Brooke, Tanner, Jaclyn, Courtney, Taylor, Jordy and Rylee as well as her great-grandchildren Bailey, Matthew, Reid, Kaylee, Mikayla, Hudson, Weston. Mom was predeceased by the love of her life Hamer, her parents Newton and Nan King, her grandchildren Nikki and Colton and great-granddaughter Daya. As well, many numerous family and friends.We cannot express enough gratitude to the nurses, doctors and all caregivers on 5-South at Royal Inland Hospital for your outpouring of support for our whole family. A special and much deserved shout out to Dr. Simpson, Dr. Pretorius, Dr. Zerhouni, Dr. Montgomery and those nurses that went above and beyond to care for mom and make space for all of us to be with her throughout her last days.A Service to celebrate this awesome woman will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul Street, Kamloops. Refreshments to follow. Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close