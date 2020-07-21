It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Diana Lynn Loeppky born on October 12, 1953 in Calgary AB, and passed away in Chilliwack, BC on June 28, 2020.



Diana is survived by her son Steve Loeppky, her mother Geraldine Louise Day (née Taylor), her brothers Doug Day (Debbie) and Don Day, her step-daughter Terree Cochrane (Bob) and her step-granddaughter Macy Blow.



She was predeceased by her sister Debbie Day and her special friend and travelling partner T.W. Bill Mason.



Senor Mason and Lady Di loved travelling to the Cook Islands and Mexico and called the staff at the Hotel Eloisa in Puerto Vallarta their family. Diana was a great cook, a wonderful gardener, who was known for her canning. She loved her cats. Diana was a hard worker and soft spoken. Her friends Mike and Claudia Wells and Shelley Schrader, will miss her dearly.



A big thank you to her neighbours Ruth Halfpenny, Elsie N. and John and Darlene Garrard for their years of help when Diana moved to Chilliwack after retiring from her career with BCGEU in Kamloops.



A heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Chilliwack General Hospital.

