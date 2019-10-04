Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane (Johnson) Vigna. View Sign Obituary

It is on September 29, 2019 that our dear Diane (Johnson) Vigna, a very gentle soul, passed away with her loving husband Michel Vigna at her side. She was a nurse for many years at the Sherbrooke Hospital in Quebec, then at the Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital in BC.



She was the daughter of Homer and Edith (Edkins) Johnson.



She leaves to mourn her two sisters-in-law Jeanne St-Laurent (wife of the late Donald) and Roxane Gagnon (wife of late Wayne) as well as her nieces and nephews Patricia (Steve Patrick), Ann, David, Jill (John Labree), Kim, Wendy (Steve Rowe), James (Geneviève Avril), cousins and friends.



We would like to thank the personnel at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their excellent care.



In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Diane's name.



Condolences may be sent to the family at It is on September 29, 2019 that our dear Diane (Johnson) Vigna, a very gentle soul, passed away with her loving husband Michel Vigna at her side. She was a nurse for many years at the Sherbrooke Hospital in Quebec, then at the Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital in BC.She was the daughter of Homer and Edith (Edkins) Johnson.She leaves to mourn her two sisters-in-law Jeanne St-Laurent (wife of the late Donald) and Roxane Gagnon (wife of late Wayne) as well as her nieces and nephews Patricia (Steve Patrick), Ann, David, Jill (John Labree), Kim, Wendy (Steve Rowe), James (Geneviève Avril), cousins and friends.We would like to thank the personnel at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their excellent care.In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Diane's name.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close