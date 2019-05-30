Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Lucille Freathy. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of Diane Lucille Freathy



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Lucille Freathy (née Hallding) on Friday, May 24, 2019. Diane passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family and nurturing caretakers at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.



Diane is survived by James Freathy, her beloved husband of 55 years and eternal soulmate, her sons Brad and Brock, daughters-in-law Bev and Josiane and most cherished grandchildren Hannah, Hailey, Liam, Felix and Juliette. Diane is predeceased by her father and mother Bill and Irene Hallding and survived by her sisters Sherin and Isabel and brother Rick and their families.



Upon leaving high school, Diane was employed by the Royal Bank for 20 years and her cherished friendships developed there remained with her throughout her life. In 1982, Diane announced to her family that she would be returning to school to pursue her life-long dream of becoming a registered nurse. After graduating from Cariboo College, Diane nursed at Royal Inland Hospital, Overlander Extended Care Hospital and also as a Community Nurse for Interior Health. By all accounts, Diane was a compassionate and caring person and she made many friends while thoroughly enjoying her nursing career.



Diane was very close to her school friends known as the 12th Street Tarantulas. We will forever cherish the close bond and the gatherings she had with these special friends. Also much loved was her St. Paul's family.



Her family will always remember how much she loved them. Diane enjoyed her home and garden, her time at the Shuswap cabin and she absolutely loved a walk in the rain.



Many thanks to all who visited mom and family during her days in hospital and hospice. Your love and support was overwhelming. Not enough can be said to thank the staff and doctors at Royal Inland Hospital 7-North and Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home. Mom was cared for with much love and respect. Diane's family will always be grateful for your compassion and excellent care. As caregivers you made a deep impact on our lives.



Please join us to Celebrate Diane's Life at St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral, 360 Nicola St., Kamloops, BC on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm.



We love you Mom and we won't say goodbye but until we meet again xoxo.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home or the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.



Condolences may be sent to the family at In Loving Memory of Diane Lucille FreathyIt is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Lucille Freathy (née Hallding) on Friday, May 24, 2019. Diane passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family and nurturing caretakers at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.Diane is survived by James Freathy, her beloved husband of 55 years and eternal soulmate, her sons Brad and Brock, daughters-in-law Bev and Josiane and most cherished grandchildren Hannah, Hailey, Liam, Felix and Juliette. Diane is predeceased by her father and mother Bill and Irene Hallding and survived by her sisters Sherin and Isabel and brother Rick and their families.Upon leaving high school, Diane was employed by the Royal Bank for 20 years and her cherished friendships developed there remained with her throughout her life. In 1982, Diane announced to her family that she would be returning to school to pursue her life-long dream of becoming a registered nurse. After graduating from Cariboo College, Diane nursed at Royal Inland Hospital, Overlander Extended Care Hospital and also as a Community Nurse for Interior Health. By all accounts, Diane was a compassionate and caring person and she made many friends while thoroughly enjoying her nursing career.Diane was very close to her school friends known as the 12th Street Tarantulas. We will forever cherish the close bond and the gatherings she had with these special friends. Also much loved was her St. Paul's family.Her family will always remember how much she loved them. Diane enjoyed her home and garden, her time at the Shuswap cabin and she absolutely loved a walk in the rain.Many thanks to all who visited mom and family during her days in hospital and hospice. Your love and support was overwhelming. Not enough can be said to thank the staff and doctors at Royal Inland Hospital 7-North and Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home. Mom was cared for with much love and respect. Diane's family will always be grateful for your compassion and excellent care. As caregivers you made a deep impact on our lives.Please join us to Celebrate Diane's Life at St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral, 360 Nicola St., Kamloops, BC on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm.We love you Mom and we won't say goodbye but until we meet again xoxo.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home or the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close