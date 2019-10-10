Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Margaret Rolin. View Sign Obituary

May 21, 1954 - October 1, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Diane Rolin on October 1, 2019 at the age of 65 after a long stay at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.



Diane was born in Salmon Arm, BC to Urb and Enid Rolin and spent many happy years growing up in Jasper, Alberta. She went on to the University of Alberta in Edmonton graduating with a Bachelor of Education Degree. Diane began her working career as a teacher and soon became a principal at several schools in the Edmonton School District over many years. Throughout her career in education, Diane utilized her passion for teaching to enrich the lives of many students, teachers and staff. Diane also worked as a senior administrator within the Edmonton Public School Board prior to her retirement in 2011. She moved to Kamloops in 2013 to be closer to her family.



Diane is survived by her parents Urb and Enid Rolin of Kamloops, her brother Bruce and sister-in-law Helen, niece Courtney and nephew Michael of Sydney, Australia. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles: Ken and Dorothy Rolin, Jan Rolin, Wilbert Stewart, Ross Stewart, Earl and Astrid Stewart, Gavin Paterson and the many cousins in the Rolin and Stewart families.



Diane's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and other medical staff of Royal Inland Hospital especially those on 5-South and 5-North for their wonderful care during her time there.



At Diane's request there will be a family service only.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 10, 2019

