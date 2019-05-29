November 22, 1957 – May 21, 2019
A long-term resident of Overlander Residential Care. Dianne is survived by her mother Elizabeth Lingren of Kamloops, her brother Jeffrey (Kathy) Lingren of Revelstoke, her sister Karen (Dustin) Khadikin of Kamloops, her brother Warren (Kim) Lingren of Kamloops, numerous nieces and nephews and one grand-neice.
There will be no formal service, if friends so desire donations to the M.S. Society of B.C. would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 29, 2019