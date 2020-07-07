It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Dianne in May 2020.



Dianne leaves behind Simeon, her loving husband of 39 years, her twin sister Denise (Donn) Comba, her brother Leo Comesotti, Sim's brother Lou (Betty), their families and many dear friends.



Dianne was born and raised in Rossland, BC, excelling in music and sports; she attended Notre Dame College in Nelson, University of Victoria, then graduated from UBC in Education. Dianne spent 36 years teaching senior elementary and learning assistance, mainly in the Kamloops School District at John Todd, George Hilliard and R.L. Clemitson.



Dianne was a calm leader often playing her guitar and singing to give everyone a "break". She was admired and respected by her colleagues, her students and their families. Dianne loved sports, music, fishing and nature spending many years with Sim at their home on Shuswap Lake. Di and Sim were always ready to lend a helping hand and were committed to those who were less fortunate.



Loyal and good humoured, Dianne cherished her times with her extended family and her friends, including the new friends she and Sim made at "The Residence" in Valleyview, Kamloops.



The family would like to thank the specialists and fine health care workers who attended to her needs at Royal Inland Hospital. We also wish to thank Drake Smith Services for their care and expertise.



Donations in Dianne's name may be made to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, the Kamloops Hospice or to a charity of your choice.



The family hopes to share a memorial with you at a later date to honour Dianne.

