Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Edward Ferguson. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1926 - 2019



Don Edward Ferguson of Kamloops passed away peacefully with family at his side on September 3, 2019 at 93 years of age. Don is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Joyce, his four sons Roy (Agnes), Bob (Nina), David (Helen), Doug (Denyse) and his brother Arden (Loretta), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly, also survive him.



Don was born in Nova Scotia moving west during his school years settling in Vancouver. At the age of 15, he joined the Navy and served aboard a Canadian destroyer until the end of World War II. At the age of 21, he married his life partner. In the early years of their marriage, they moved to Clinton and eventually settled in Kamloops. Don was always there to lend a helping hand for his community and family. While living in Clinton, he was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department and when they moved to Kamloops he was a founding member of the Westsyde Fire Department. When Kamloops amalgamated in 1973, Don joined the Kamloops Fire Department where he was the first member to retire at the rank of firefighter. After his career with Kamloops Fire Rescue, Don was very active in the local ANAVets 290. His family benefited from his unwavering support, values and the skills he passed on to us. He enjoyed a long retirement spending time with family and travelling with Joyce. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.



The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from 1926 - 2019Don Edward Ferguson of Kamloops passed away peacefully with family at his side on September 3, 2019 at 93 years of age. Don is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Joyce, his four sons Roy (Agnes), Bob (Nina), David (Helen), Doug (Denyse) and his brother Arden (Loretta), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly, also survive him.Don was born in Nova Scotia moving west during his school years settling in Vancouver. At the age of 15, he joined the Navy and served aboard a Canadian destroyer until the end of World War II. At the age of 21, he married his life partner. In the early years of their marriage, they moved to Clinton and eventually settled in Kamloops. Don was always there to lend a helping hand for his community and family. While living in Clinton, he was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department and when they moved to Kamloops he was a founding member of the Westsyde Fire Department. When Kamloops amalgamated in 1973, Don joined the Kamloops Fire Department where he was the first member to retire at the rank of firefighter. After his career with Kamloops Fire Rescue, Don was very active in the local ANAVets 290. His family benefited from his unwavering support, values and the skills he passed on to us. He enjoyed a long retirement spending time with family and travelling with Joyce. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.The Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close