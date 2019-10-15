Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Fisher. View Sign Obituary

1945 - 2019



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Don, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. Don passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 surrounded by family.



Don is predeceased by his wife Darlene, parents Alvin and Beth, brothers Keith and Ken and sister-in-law Dianne. He is survived by his son Brian (Teresa), daughter Michelle Bell (Brandon), step-daughters Rita Campbell (Trevor) and Linda Sudyko (Steve), grandchildren Samantha (Jared), Cierra, Ethan, Juliana, Taylor and Bryce, brother Bill, sister Jane Pallan (Juggy), sister-in-law Jan, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Don had a zest for life and had many hobbies including curling, golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Don will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Thank you to all the people who shared in his journey including Dr. Peter Loland, the cardiology department and staff at RIH and staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Delta Hotel, 540 Victoria Street, Kamloops, Rivers Ballroom, on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at

3:00 pm. We invite all those who were touched by Don to join us to share memories and have a drink in his honour.



In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation to RIH Cardiology Department or Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Don's name.



