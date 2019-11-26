October 3, 1952 – November 18, 2019
Don Sirianni, cherished husband of Anne McCreary, died suddenly on November 18, 2019. Don was born October 3, 1952 to Gino and Venise Sirianni of Kamloops, BC. He was predeceased by his esteemed father and by his beloved auntie Dora Fuoco. Mourning his loss are his mother and brothers Ralph (Sandy) and Frank, his nephew Ryan (Brooke) and niece Melissa (Troy) will miss him greatly. Don was very proud of his Italian-Canadian heritage and of being part of an extensive family.
As a young man, Don back-packed abroad; he thought of himself as a traveller, not a tourist. He re-located to Calgary and worked in construction, then owned and operated Harry's Bar. In 1986, Don joined the financial industry and he was faithfully serving clients as a Financial Advisor to the end.
Don was a warm, caring person; he was a stand-up guy. He was affable and made friends easily. Don had a good sense of humour with a flair for the ironic. A big part of his life was hanging out with buddies at the pub, or the 19th hole. Don was an ardent golfer and a long term member of Turner Valley Golf Club. Don had rhythm. He began playing guitar as a small child and he had a passion for music throughout his life. He loved sports, he was an avid reader and he enjoyed a regular workout at the gym.
Don was a loving spouse, a vital family member and a good friend. He is most sorely missed. Details of any memorial gathering are yet to be determined.
If you would like to make a donation in Don's honour, he liked to support children, those who had fallen on hard times and those suffering from an injustice life had thrown them.
