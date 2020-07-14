After a hard battle with cancer Donald Arthur Wright of Kamloops, BC passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 69.



Don, a.k.a. "Bearcat" leaves behind his son Tyler (Andrea), two grandchildren, brother Roy (Gayla and Billy), Gord and wife Marlene along with other cousins and many close friends Connie, Terry, Tuffy and Brian just to name a few.



Don was born in Salmon Arm on August 23, 1950 to Pete and Mary Wright. He grew up with a small family in the community of Canoe, BC.



Don spent 5 years in the junior cadets and the military before finding a career as a carpenter. Don worked in different parts of Canada over the years. Spending a lot of time in Ft. Mc Murray. Don was professionally driven with an unmatched work ethic. He also loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his beloved Blazie who never left his side.



Don was cremated and will be laid to rest with his mother and father at the Hillside Cemetery with a visitation plaque to commemorate his life. There will be a small celebration of life to be named at a later date. Everyone is welcome.



We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Royal Inland Hospital that cared for Don as well as Drakes Crematorium for their help and level of professionalism.



Don "Bearcat" you will be missed! R.I.P.

