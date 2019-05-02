Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Campbell. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

With sadness, on April 28, 2019, Mr. Donald Campbell passed away peacefully in Kamloops at the age of 82 years.



Don is survived by his loving wife Maggie, sons Neil (Linda) and Bruce, grandchildren Taryn (Kris) and Spencer, and step-grandchildren Corbin (Haley), Regan and Allie. Don was predeceased by his parents Archie and Jean and his sister Silva.



Don was born and raised in Kamloops and had a wide variety of jobs over the years. Don was a tradesman but ultimately joined the fire service as his main career, retiring as Fire Chief of Kamloops Fire Rescue in 1995. Don loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and golfer. Don enjoyed the family cabin on Niskonlith Lake, as it was a special place where family and friends gathered often.



The family would like to extend their thanks to the care aid's at Ponderosa Lodge for Don's care.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Schoening Funeral Services, 513 Seymour Street, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society (Kamloops).



We miss you and love you very much.



