1934 – 2019



Don peacefully passed away on October 6, 2019.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years Carole, his son David, daughter Susan and granddaughter Michelle. He is also survived by his brother Ernie and sister Sheila (Camrose, AB) along with many nieces and nephews.

Don began his business life as a plumbing and heating contractor in Penticton and eventually Kamloops.

He learned to fly and this interest took him to the Kamloops Airport where he spent many years operating a hangar facility and a Shell Aviation fuel dealership.



He was raised on the family farm in Rosalind, AB, and this is where his love of farming began. He would come full circle when he retired to finally have his own piece of land in Birch Island where he could be found moving dirt and planting seeds. He was at his happiest working and could fix anything.



Thank you to all of the staff of Ponderosa Lodge. Your kindness to Don and I will never be forgotten.

In memory of Don and in lieu of flowers, spend some time with a loved one, a neighbour, a friend and if this involves pie and ice cream then he would very much approve.



There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Schoening Funeral Service, Kamloops.



