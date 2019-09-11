Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Garnet Glover. View Sign Obituary

November 18, 1948 – September 4, 2019



The family of Don regret to announce his passing on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after a long battle and complications as a result of Parkinson's disease.



Don was born in Kelowna to Garnet 'Gar' and Mary Geraldine 'Gerry' Glover in November 1948 but soon after moved to Kamloops where the family roots are strong and he resided all his life.



Don was with young onset Parkinson's disease and endured many years of frustration, but, always with humour and his positive nature, not letting it get him down. Sports such as powder skiing at Tod Mountain, now Sun Peaks, including heli-skiing in Blue River, golf, hockey and bike riding were all a life style Don truly enjoyed. Having to give up his camaraderie of senior men's hockey was discouraging but lead him to hours of roller blading at MacArthur Island to maintain his fitness level he knew was so very important. In addition to golfing with friends and family in his later years which he truly look forward to.



Don's employment history was solely with the BC Building Corporation crew as a steam engineer starting at Tranquille Sanatorium then moving to the downtown BC government site on Columbia Street. He transitioned to landscaping provincial City of Kamloops facilities and was very proud of the productions he produced. Don's skills included 'if you can't buy it, build it' mentality and he produced many practical items in addition to his artistic metal and carpentry pieces as an aside.



Survived by his children Jolene and Drew, his sisters and brother Carolann (Brett), Constance, Reg, Debra (Renato) and Lorraine and predeceased by his father Garnet 'Gar' and most recently his mother Gerry. He has numerous nieces and nephews who shared in his family's gatherings and holiday celebrations together when they could do so.



Thanks go to his doctors and the staff at the Kamloops Seniors Village along with those at Overlander Extended Care, his previous care home. Special thanks to Don's friends who golfed, visited and supported him over the years.



For those who can, donations to the BC Parkinson's Society in memory of Don and his hopes for improved treatment and potentially a cure would be most appreciated. The annual Parkinson's Walk support was especially important to Don through his earlier years.



Dad – you always made us all laugh right along with you. Love you always.



