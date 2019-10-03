Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald George Campbell. View Sign Obituary

February 15, 1958 - September 28, 2019



It is with immense sadness that the family of Donald George Campbell announces his tragic passing on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sandy, daughters Kirstin (Zac), Jailene (Nathan), Chianne (Mike) and his six grandchildren Alexander, Isabella, Sofia, Maximus, Elizabeth and Abigail. He will also be deeply missed by his mother-in-law Marie (Bill), brother Rob (Wendy), nieces Stephanie (Johnny) and Katie, brothers-in-law John and Bill (Delaine) as well as many nieces and nephews. Don is predeceased by his parents Douglas and Marjorie Campbell.



He was born with a zest for life on February 15, 1958 on a Canadian Airforce base in Zweibrucken, Germany. Don built a life full of love and adventure based on his values of unwavering integrity, compassion, generosity, sharing, humour, empathy, tenacity and his passion of justice for all. He was a voice for those that could not speak for themselves.



His accomplishments were numerous. He represented Canada on National Ski and Skydiving Teams and was a successful, esteemed lawyer. His greatest and most important achievement was being an incredible husband, father and grandfather. He was happiest when spending time with his cherished "pretty lady", Sandy and their family. His strength of character was only challenged by his grandchildren whom he could never say no to. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues.



"To infinity and beyond"



A Church Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 635 Tranquille Rd, Kamloops, BC with a reception to follow in the Parish Centre.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kamloops Mustard Seed in memory of Don Campbell,



Condolences may be sent to the family at February 15, 1958 - September 28, 2019It is with immense sadness that the family of Donald George Campbell announces his tragic passing on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sandy, daughters Kirstin (Zac), Jailene (Nathan), Chianne (Mike) and his six grandchildren Alexander, Isabella, Sofia, Maximus, Elizabeth and Abigail. He will also be deeply missed by his mother-in-law Marie (Bill), brother Rob (Wendy), nieces Stephanie (Johnny) and Katie, brothers-in-law John and Bill (Delaine) as well as many nieces and nephews. Don is predeceased by his parents Douglas and Marjorie Campbell.He was born with a zest for life on February 15, 1958 on a Canadian Airforce base in Zweibrucken, Germany. Don built a life full of love and adventure based on his values of unwavering integrity, compassion, generosity, sharing, humour, empathy, tenacity and his passion of justice for all. He was a voice for those that could not speak for themselves.His accomplishments were numerous. He represented Canada on National Ski and Skydiving Teams and was a successful, esteemed lawyer. His greatest and most important achievement was being an incredible husband, father and grandfather. He was happiest when spending time with his cherished "pretty lady", Sandy and their family. His strength of character was only challenged by his grandchildren whom he could never say no to. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues."To infinity and beyond"A Church Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 635 Tranquille Rd, Kamloops, BC with a reception to follow in the Parish Centre.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kamloops Mustard Seed in memory of Don Campbell, https://canadahelps.org/en/charities/the-mustard-seed/ , 181 Victoria St. W., Kamloops, BC V2C 5L7.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close