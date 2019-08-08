Donald "Don" Henry George Scheffler, suddenly passed away at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
He is predeceased by his father Otto (July 6, 2011) and his brother Wes (April 18, 2016). Survived by his wife Debbie of 38 years, his son Jonas and his two daughters Zoe and Arabella, his son Justin and his wife Megan and their son Lucas, his son Jayden and his wife Kim and their sons Camron and Logan and his daughter Janine.
He is also survived by his mother Joan Scheffler and brothers David, Kelvin and Tim and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and biological mother Shirley Jurgens.
Don was born in Kelowna on July 14, 1957, grew up in Williams Lake, met his wife in Calgary and settled in Kamloops where he raised his family. He was a self-employed trucker where his first priority was to provide for his family. Don loved camping and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Don's Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 8, 2019