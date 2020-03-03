Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Irving "Don" Stewart. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

With broken hearts we wish to inform you of the sudden passing of Donald Irving Stewart in the early morning hours Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was known as Don and Papa to all who knew and loved him and he will be greatly missed.



Don was born October 18, 1946 in Liverpool, Nova Scotia and heard the call to come west young man in the early 60s. Ocean to ocean he left the Atlantic to settle on Vancouver Island on the Pacific. Soon Port Alberni became home where he met and married his wife Beverley. He worked at the Somas Mill then the APD for many years as a boom man. In the late 80s they moved to Kamloops, BC where he worked as a transport driver for Northern Trailer for over 23 years. Driving transport rigs was his dream come true.



His hobby was restoring Corvettes and several other vehicles cars and trucks along with motor cycles, building a u-built Harley as one of his final projects. One of his other joys was to walk his two beloved dogs twice daily in the pine tree forest trails near his home and going on long driving adventures with his wife.



He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years Beverley (née Beauregard), his son Brian Stewart, wife Allison, young grandsons William (10) and Jaxson (4) of Kelowna, his daughter Aimee and "first born" grandchild Ryan (26), currently of Kelowna and granddaughter Jessica (24) of Kamloops. He also had a place in his heart for his "neighbour grandkids" Teagan and Stephie Mosley.



Don is predeceased by his Father Donald Sr. his Mother Betty (Zwicker) both of Nova Scotia, two brothers Frank and Brian and two sisters Patricia and Darlene.



And give a hug to your loved ones because we never know when we will be called.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to any cancer agency or charity as cancer has taken so many of our loved ones.



A Celebration of Don's life will be held in the Schoening Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



