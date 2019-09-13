October 2, 1942 - September 7, 2019
Donald (Don) Jimmy Drozda passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops, BC. Don was born October 2, 1942 to Louis and Olga Drozda in Tidsdale, Saskatchewan.
Don moved to Savona at a young age. He spent 17 years working at Evans Products, the plywood plant, where he spent his days driving forklift and loading boxcars. He left there to start his own automotive repair business and gas station which he named Dawn's Service. Don enjoyed many years at Dawn's Service where he loved the social time with his friends and customers in Savona. Don spent the last two years under the excellent care of the Gemstone Care Centre.
Don was predeceased by his sister Mary. Don is survived by his daughter Tanya (Rick) and his son Blair (Jamie); his granddaughters Daryl, Dale and Drew; his sister Maggie and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Sigalet and the staff at the Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre.
A tea celebrating Don's life will be held at the Savona Community Hall, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Condolences may be expressed at www.drakecremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 13, 2019