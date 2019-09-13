Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Jimmy "Don" Drozda. View Sign Obituary

October 2, 1942 - September 7, 2019



Donald (Don) Jimmy Drozda passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops, BC. Don was born October 2, 1942 to Louis and Olga Drozda in Tidsdale, Saskatchewan.



Don moved to Savona at a young age. He spent 17 years working at Evans Products, the plywood plant, where he spent his days driving forklift and loading boxcars. He left there to start his own automotive repair business and gas station which he named Dawn's Service. Don enjoyed many years at Dawn's Service where he loved the social time with his friends and customers in Savona. Don spent the last two years under the excellent care of the Gemstone Care Centre.



Don was predeceased by his sister Mary. Don is survived by his daughter Tanya (Rick) and his son Blair (Jamie); his granddaughters Daryl, Dale and Drew; his sister Maggie and many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Dr. Sigalet and the staff at the Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre.



A tea celebrating Don's life will be held at the Savona Community Hall, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm.

Condolences may be expressed at October 2, 1942 - September 7, 2019Donald (Don) Jimmy Drozda passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops, BC. Don was born October 2, 1942 to Louis and Olga Drozda in Tidsdale, Saskatchewan.Don moved to Savona at a young age. He spent 17 years working at Evans Products, the plywood plant, where he spent his days driving forklift and loading boxcars. He left there to start his own automotive repair business and gas station which he named Dawn's Service. Don enjoyed many years at Dawn's Service where he loved the social time with his friends and customers in Savona. Don spent the last two years under the excellent care of the Gemstone Care Centre.Don was predeceased by his sister Mary. Don is survived by his daughter Tanya (Rick) and his son Blair (Jamie); his granddaughters Daryl, Dale and Drew; his sister Maggie and many nieces and nephews.Special thanks to Dr. Sigalet and the staff at the Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre.A tea celebrating Don's life will be held at the Savona Community Hall, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm.Condolences may be expressed at www.drakecremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close