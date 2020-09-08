It is with tremendous sadness that we share the news of Don Bennett's sudden passing on August 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sally Arai; son Caylen Bennett; sister Pam (Rod) Carr; and brother David (Karen) Bennett; nieces, nephews and many other extended family. Don is predeceased by his parents Winona and James Bennett, and brothers James and Michael.Don, born in Vancouver, BC on March 4, 1960, was fourth of five children. He grew up in various areas of the Lower Mainland and the Interior of BC, which allowed him to meet many people and make long-lasting friendships. He completed his Bachelor of Music at UBC in 1983 and his Teacher Certification in 1985, followed several years later by his Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction at UVic. In 1988, Don found his home and teaching career in Kamloops. Throughout his career in the Kamloops Thompson School District, Don shared his love of music as a Music/Band teacher and later as District Fine Arts Coordinator, and as a trombonist and a conductor in the Kamloops community. Most recently, Don was excited to accept new opportunities as conductor/director in Kamloops and as music adjudicator and clinician at B.C. music festivals.When he was not making music, Don loved being in the outdoors and sharing that time with those who were dear to him. Don and Sally met in Kamloops and their mutual love of music and the outdoors sealed their fate, marrying in 1992. They made music together in the Kamloops Symphony and other ensembles. Their son Caylen, arrived in 2001 and was Don's pride and joy! He ventured to many parts of the province and to the Alberta Rockies to ski, a favourite family winter activity, and to camp, hike, cycle and paddle in the summer with both family and friends. He was packed and ready to camp when his life was taken far too soon.Our thanks to the ER personnel at both Royal Inland and Kelowna General Hospitals, and to many friends and family members for their support.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Don Bennett to the non-profit music organization of your choice.Condolences may be sent to