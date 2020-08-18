It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our dad, Donald. He passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 31, 2020.
Don was a "Jack-of-all-trades, a master of none" kind of man, but always succeeded in whatever he did. Don lived for his family. He loved his friends. Put a guitar in his hands and a group of people around him and that is just where he loved to be, and we all loved to be there singing along with him. Unfortunately due to visiting restrictions, there wasn't a way for people to visit him, but he wanted everyone to know that he thought of you all during this time and wanted you all to know how much he cared about each and every one of you.
Our family is so blessed to have such wonderful family and friends. Neita, Randy and Leanne are thankful for all the help and support from all of you at this time. Thank you to Dr. Fred Kruger and his staff for their wonderful care of our dad. Thanks to Athena, Connie and Ramona and the rest of the crew at The Residence at Orchards Walk. Thanks to Cam and Kim and staff at Pharmasave Orchards Walk. Thank you to Shirley and crew at Shoppers Drug Mart Northhills, and so many thanks to the wonderful crew at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice. Special thanks to Jo and her family for the friendship they had with dad (you too Coby!) While this is hard to deal with, we know with all of our hearts that he is somewhere surrounded by lots of family and friends.
R.I.P Dad, you were one of a kind.
There will never be another you.
Love, the Don Perry family, Neita, (Glenn), Randy, (Tracy), Jeff, (Andrea), Cooper, Niki, (Mike), Jayke, Avy, Evelyn, Scott, (Lisa), Kayleigh, Isla, Leanne, Matthew, Lyndsi, Domenic, Liam, Teresa, (Brandin), Ripley, Ash, Jennifer (Braden) and River.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice. Dad was predeceased by his wife Daphne, his wife of almost 60 years, and his son Neil.
A Celebration of Life will be held Easter weekend, 2021, so find some suspenders and please join us to honour Donald.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com