January 22, 1956 – August 27, 2019



With broken hearts and a river of tears we announce the sudden passing of Don Girbav at the young age of 63 years. He is survived by his three sons Scott, Stephen and Sheldon of Chilliwack, his mother Doreen, his sisters Brenda, Darlene (Ed), Cherry and Carla. He was uncle to Amber, Tiana (Brandon), Brayden (Jenna), Brandon (Laurel) and great-uncle to Presley, Rylee, Drew, Sullivan, Keala and Elia. He is predeceased by his father Clarence and nephew Tyler.



Don was born in Prince Rupert, BC on January 22, 1956 and he lived and moved throughout BC with his parents and siblings until 1963 when they settled in Kamloops. He spent many years as a meat cutter where he moved throughout BC. After years as a meat cutter, he started up Don's Docks, building environmentally friendly docks in the Shuswap and Okanagan areas. He also designed and built his own "tiny house" as it was called and which he lived in, using solar panels to provide power. He spent the past 20 plus years doing this and was proud to fight for the protection of the land on which we lived. He said it was our duty to look after the earth. He loved to be with nature and his recreation was snowmobiling, fishing and tending the three big greenhouses he built.



Don was a kind hearted man full of love for his sons, his mom and all his family. He always tried to do as much as he could for all of them. Sometimes getting his point across to his family and friends was frustrating for him but nonetheless he kept at it. Whatever he did, he "did it his way." You will be forever missed, never forgotten!



In lieu of flowers, Don would ask that you please be kind to our planet!



No service or celebration of life at Dons' request.



