It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Wesley Collins on July 11, 2020 after a heroic 8 1/2 year battle with cancer.



Don was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on January 9, 1951 to Bill and Mary Collins, second son of Bill and Mary.



Striving for a better life for the boys, Bill and Mary moved the family to Carrot River, Saskatchewan where they purchased a half section to begin their family farming career. Don loved the farming life and was a true farmer at heart.



In 1972, Don along with his buddy struck out for BC to work in the forest industry. Don found a job with Corrections and pursued that career for 29 years until his retirement in 2002. In his spare time he dabbled with sandblasting, a parts business and bodywork.



After his retirement in 2002, he was able to spend more time visiting family and friends in what he called "the holy land" (Saskatchewan.) He also got serious about gardening and planted a huge garden which he was very proud of; him and Lorraine spent many happy hours planting and tending.



2007 brought another dream to reality by purchasing a quarter section in Saskatchewan where they were able to spend many happy times camping on the quarter section along with hosting family and friends for visiting and goose hunting.



Some other favourite holidays included family holidays to Mexico, California, Nevada, Washington, Alberta, Saskatchewan and numerous camping trips around the Interior of BC.



Don is survived by his loving wife Lorraine, step-children Leigh (Jill), James (Megan) and Danielle, granddaughters Brooklyn, Ciarra, Alaina and Elise, niece Selina (Cam), grandniece Berkley, nephew Dustin (Lisa), uncle Jim and aunt Willina Collins of Armstrong, aunt Mildred (Collins) of Kamloops, aunt Irene (Collins) of Saskatoon and numerous cousins.



Don is predeceased by his brother Bill, and his parents Bill and Mary.



An informal gathering will be held at a later date.



A special thanks to the Kamloops Cancer Clinic, Dr. Brad Proctor, Dr. De Kock, Vancouver Cancer Clinic, Dr. Mitchell Liu, Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice and all the other supporters who helped Don with this brave journey.



If family or friends wish to, donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store