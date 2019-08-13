1947 - 2019
Donna left us on the afternoon of August 6, 2019 when she passed calmly after a hard battle with cancer and complications. Her son Brian and husband Don were by her side.
Donna was born in Celle, Germany in 1947. In 1949, her parents Joseph and Katarina moved to Winnipeg, MB where she grew up and followed her dream of becoming a teacher. She met the man of her life Don there and they started their careers and family in Winnipeg. In 1977, they moved to Kamloops, BC to enjoy the wonderful British Columbia lifestyle and further their business in the automotive industry. Donna worked hard as both teacher and bookkeeper to help start their new life.
Donna lead an adventurous life. She was known to ride her motorcycle to teach at times. Other times, you might find her helping to wrench on a race car or driving through the night to the next drag race. She was usually involved with new cutting-edge teaching methods and was often the first to implement them. Donna filled in as a substitute teacher when needed and also taught special needs children.
Donna leaves behind a legacy of laughter and smiles for her family. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 48 years Don, her son Brian (Tammy), her grandchildren Lily and Noah. Further, many dear friends and family.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at RIH 4-North and our dear Mary for doing so much for Donna in her stay there.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sun Rivers on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at 222 Sagewood Drive, Kamloops.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 13, 2019