1/1
Donna Yvonne Meeley
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Meeley announce her sudden passing on September 2, 2020 at the age of 63 years.

Donna is lovingly remembered by her son Trevor Prociuk (Edmonton), father Raymond Lestage, siblings Linda (Dave) Rabidoux and family, Wayne (Shelley) Lestage and family, Rhonda (Murray) Leonew and family. Also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her precious felines Chloe and Munchkin will also miss her.

Donna was predeceased by her mother Dorothy Lestage June, 2019.

Donna was born and raised in Kamloops. She was a soft spoken, kind and caring person. She loved to tend her flower garden. Donna was a cook by trade and worked at RIH, Kamloops Curling Club, The Shores and Overlander Extended Care.

Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held October 6, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Nicola Valley Animal Rescue in Merritt would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved