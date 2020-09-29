It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Meeley announce her sudden passing on September 2, 2020 at the age of 63 years.
Donna is lovingly remembered by her son Trevor Prociuk (Edmonton), father Raymond Lestage, siblings Linda (Dave) Rabidoux and family, Wayne (Shelley) Lestage and family, Rhonda (Murray) Leonew and family. Also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her precious felines Chloe and Munchkin will also miss her.
Donna was predeceased by her mother Dorothy Lestage June, 2019.
Donna was born and raised in Kamloops. She was a soft spoken, kind and caring person. She loved to tend her flower garden. Donna was a cook by trade and worked at RIH, Kamloops Curling Club, The Shores and Overlander Extended Care.
Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held October 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Nicola Valley Animal Rescue in Merritt would be greatly appreciated.
