In Loving Memory of Dora Marie Deslaurier



Dora Marie Deslaurier of Kamloops, BC passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 88 years of age, surrounded by her family.



She was predeceased by her husband Albert of 62 years in 1991. She is survived by her children Robert Deslaurier of Kamloops, BC, Bernard Deslaurier of Kamloops, BC, Florence (Lorne) Bunn of Edmonton, AB, Denise Beenen of Kamloops, BC, Richard (Connie) Deslaurier of Chilliwack, BC, Carol (Rob) Graham of Edmonton, AB and Doris (Tom) Brugger of Chilliwack, BC, sister Rita Brad of Shellbrook, SK, sisters-in-law Agnes Watier of Kamloops, BC, Tina Watier of Prince Albert, SK and Jean DeCock of Lloydminster, AB. She was also predeceased by her daughter Mary Deslaurier, son Raymond Deslaurier, son Maurice Deslaurier, grandson Bradley Graham, grandson Ryan Deslaurier, son-in-law Rick Beenen and daughter-in-law Bev Deslaurier.



Dora was born in Leask, SK and loved to work outdoors on the farm with her dad and brothers. After she left Leask she worked in Prince Albert, SK, then North Battleford, SK where she met Albert. Their journey together began in North Battleford where they started their family and had four of their ten children. Then their journey took them to Lloydminster where they had another five children, but that was not the end of their family. Their final destination took them to Kamloops in 1965 where they had one more child for good luck. Mom worked part-time while raising her big brood, taking care of a large garden and a beautiful loving home. The family continued to grow with the addition of fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



They both enjoyed life to the fullest, remembering to have lots of fun along the way, whether it was visiting with relatives, going out dancing or playing cards, laughter and great times were had by all.



Dora will be remembered by many as a very kind hearted loving person who will be missed by her family and many friends.



The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and thanks to the entire staff at Gemstone Care Facility. You made her final years so wonderful with all your kindness and compassion.



The Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive. Viewing will take place prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. Interment will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at

11:00 am at Hillside Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dora's memory to The Lewy Body Dementia Society.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



