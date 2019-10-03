It is with great sadness that the family of Doreene Alice Malo announce her passing in Edmonton, Alberta on the morning of September 28, 2019.
She was born on October 28, 1938 in St. Boniface, Manitoba. She raised her kids in Kamloops and Edmonton.
Doreen will be lovingly remembered by sons Kurt and Kevin, grandchildren Jason (Michelle), Jeffrey and Tyler (Tara) and great-grandchildren Linden, Cohen and Lily.
A private family gathering will be held in Kamloops. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honour to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
