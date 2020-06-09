It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Doris at the age of 98 on May 23, 2020 at Kelowna General Hospital, Kelowna, BC.
Doris was predeceased by: her husband Clarence Richter; parents Charles and Sarah Forrest; sisters Margaret Dunn (Bob), Edith Forrest and Alma Keen (Bill); brothers Harold Forrest (Lillian), John Forrest (Marion) and Alvin Forrest (Ruth). She will be lovingly missed by her son and daughter-in-law Murray and Cathy Richter of Kelowna; grandson and wife Michael and Carlee Richter of North Vancouver; granddaughter Sarah Richter of Toronto; and more nieces and nephews in Saskatchewan, Alberta, BC and Vermont than anyone could count.
Doris was born in a farmhouse in Loreburn, Saskatchewan, the sixth of seven children. Both her parents passed away before Doris turned 13. She grew up in the Loreburn area and eventually became a teacher at the age of 19. Doris married Robert Westman in 1941, but Robert was killed in action in Italy during World War II, shortly after their marriage.
Doris taught in seven different school districts in Saskatchewan. While teaching in Colonsay, she met Clarence "Rick" Richter. They married in 1956 and moved to Asquith where Rick was a Canadian Pacific Railway station agent and Doris continued teaching. Their son, Murray, was born in 1957.
In 1964, Doris and Rick moved to Kamloops, BC upon purchasing a motel. They both continued working full-time while also running this business. Rick's parents, Alex and Helen Richter, moved to BC to live with Doris, Rick and Murray, helping to run the business. After selling the motel, Doris still taught and Rick continued working for Canada Post. Following the death of Rick's parents and Murray's eventual move to Vancouver, Doris and Rick retired; she taught for a total of 39 years over a 42 year period. They enjoyed many things in retirement as they had during their working lives (travelling, visiting with family and friends, bowling, Blue Jays baseball, gardening, pie making and producing Doris' legendary green tomato relish). Murray married Cathy Kayban in 1981 and, following the birth of Michael in 1991, moved to Kelowna in 1993. Granddaughter Sarah arrived in 1995, so Doris and Rick decided to move to Kelowna to be near their grandchildren. Rick suffered a severe stroke in 1996 and passed away in early 2000. Soon after, Doris moved into a condominium. She was active in her community and served as the strata council chair for many years into her 90s. Doris sold her condominium and moved into Missionwood Retirement Resort where she was a resident when she passed away.
In light of the current pandemic, there will be a private burial. If you know anyone living alone, or older adults in care homes, Doris would have appreciated that you reach out to them in this isolating time.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.