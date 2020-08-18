It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that the family of Doris Muriel Kirschner announce the sudden passing of their beloved wife, mother and Oma. Doris was born on September 27, 1941 in Bell Island, Newfoundland.Mom leaves behind her loving husband and partner in life of 58 years Manfred, sons Manfred Jr. (Sandi), John (Sheila) and Walter (Rosie). The joys of her life also include her six beautiful grandchildren: Alandra (Kyle), Kurtis (Lorena), Morgan, Kyla, Brendan and Lukas. Mom will also be missed by her extended family back east with brothers Ken, Richard (Barb) and Gerald (Irene) and sisters Marge, Kay (John) and Florence.Mom was predeceased by her parents John and Maria Butler and brothers George, Don and John.Mom's journey in life was a special one that had her meet her "love at first sight" at the Jewish Hospital of Hope in Montreal in 1961. "Munchie" as Papa would call her, started their beautiful life and family that took us from Montreal to Hamilton and eventually out west to Kamloops in 1975. After many years of working in Kamloops, Mom and Papa built their dream home in 1988 on a rustic property in Lone Butte, BC. before downsizing and moving to Ashcroft where they have been for the past 18 years.Mom worked as a nurse's assistant in Montreal and Hamilton and then upon arriving in Kamloops, and while raising her family, she worked for many years at the Valleyview McDonald's where she retired as the morning shift manager. Loved by all, she had a tireless work ethic and a positive voice to support everyone that she worked with. Without a doubt the joy, focus and passion of mom's world was her loving husband, her three boys and her six grandchildren. Mom instilled strong values in her boys that have served them well and she would always share how proud she was of them as husbands, fathers and with their careers.At times sassy and vocal with her "Newfy" accent, mom was always excited to hear of her grandkid's successes with school, sports and life. Mom and Papa also loved spending time with their very special friends Derek, Charlene and their kids Amelie, Aria and Jameson as well as Beverly and Kerri whom they came to know from their days in Lone Butte. Winter getaways to Arizona and their trips down to Washington State to visit their friends Bev and Mike and their favourite casino, were travel times that they enjoyed together.Mom loved laughing and making people smile with her humour, nicknames and her famous, "Roses are Red and Violets are Blue" poems in all of her cards. Every card was decorated with her favourite stickers and special messages of love. Her love and support will always be with us and guide our lives until we meet again in our special place.Thank you to all of our family and friends as well as Dr. O'Connell and Ashcroft RCMP officer Cst. Lee Taylor for your support during these difficult times.No formal service by request. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, if you so wish, donations can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice home in memory of mom.Online condolences may be expressed at