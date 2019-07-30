Dorothy "Dot" Corrigan passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2019.
A longtime member in good standing at the Royal Canadian Legion, Dot spent many hours volunteering her time with Poppy sales and visiting patients at the hospital to name a few. Dot was predeceased by her husband Keith and leaves memories for her sister and brother-in-law John and Judy Simmons, niece and nephew Tracy and Johnny and their families in Australia. Dot also will be remembered by Keith's daughter Carol and niece Jocelyn.
Dot worked for Immigration for years and still has lifelong friends from that employment.
Always on the go, Dot was out and about on her weekly journey's right up until the week she passed. Desert Gardens for breakfast, Legion to visit old and new friends, Save-on-Foods for groceries and always had time to chat. She surrounded herself with friends and gave her time to a fault. Well respected by family friends and neighbours alike. So many made her last years so that she could stay in her home. Snow removal, garbage put out, meals brought in, carrot pudding delivered, yard maintenance and the list goes on.
Dot will be deeply missed by all who knew her and kept in touch. Keith and her will be dancing up a storm. Love and miss you Dot.
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 30, 2019